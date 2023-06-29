Tennis, WTA Eastbourne 2023 – Camila Giorgi in the semifinals in Eastbourne: Ostapenko retires after one set

Camila Giorgi in the semifinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Eastbourne. The tennis player from the Marche did not even have to complete the match, but the first – very tight – set was enough for her to stop the resistance of the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko. Giorgi prevailed 10-8 in the tie-break for the first set, which lasted 71 minutes. Then Ostapenko raised the white flag due to physical problems. There’s no point in risking it on the eve of Wimbledon now. Giorgi was good at staying there, even when Ostapenko seemed to have taken off and went to serve for the first set. Camila, on the other hand, managed to come back, bringing herself back into the battle at the end of the partial and canceling as many as 3 set points from her opponent in the tie-break, then won precisely by 10 points to 8.

A prestigious victory because for the third year in a row Giorgi thus flies to the semifinal on the English grass of Eastborune; and because these points are worth the mathematical return from Monday in the Top 50 of the women’s ranking.

The Russian Daria Kasatkina will challenge Giorgi in the semifinal. The previous ones went 2-0 in favor of the latter, who prevailed at Roland Garros last year and in the quarterfinals of the WTA in Lyon in 2020. The other semifinal instead will be between the Americans Coco Gauff and Madison Keys .

