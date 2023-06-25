Terra Amara Previews Episode June 25, 2023: Demir tricked!

The Advances of the Punta di Terra Amara broadcast on 25 June 2023 on Canale 5 reveal that Demir is about to fall into a trap, but fortunately Fekeli intervenes. Zuleyha, on the other hand, can’t find any foothold…

Nell’episode of Terra Bitter of Sunday 25 June 2023, Iron is about to sell the shares of the refinery to Vedat, but the latter dies in an accident. In reality, it had all been arranged by the mysterious Ankara men to induce the entrepreneur to sell to them through an unknown intermediary. Facultyin fact, asks to Hunker to stop it wealth, and the woman listens to him. Meanwhile, Zuleyhastill in prison, is in despair because he cannot see his children or hear from them… But let’s find out together what the advances from the bet which will be broadcast Tomorrow at 14:10 are Channel 5.

Demir falls into the trap, in the Advances of the June 25th episode

Iron made an important decision: will sell shares of its refinery to Vedat. However, just one step away from closing the deal, the latter subtraction involved in an accident which is it fatale. The entrepreneur does not know, but in reality Vedat’s death was part of a well-cooked plan by the mysterious men of Ankara. The latter, in fact, in this way want to push the Yaman to sell to them through an unknown intermediary… and, apparently, they are about to succeed.

Terra Amara Previews: Fekeli wants Hunkar to intervene!

Not knowing that the shady individuals of Ankara are behind it, the lord of Cukurova is preparing to sign the new deed of sale. Facultyinstead, gets acquainted with the intrigue and she hurries to get in touch with Hunkar to warn her. Yilmaz’s godfather asks his beloved to intervene as soon as possible to prevent Demir from committing a similar nonsense. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, Hunkar goes to stop his son Before it’s too late. Will it arrive in time?

Zuleyha destroyed by pain, in the Advances of the June 25th episode

Zuleyha it’s still locked up in the cell. Although she has just been discharged from the hospital, where she was hospitalized due to intoxication, and where she was attacked by Behice, his only thought is his little children. The inmate can’t help but cry for Adnan and Leyla, missing them terribly. On the other hand, you not only can’t see them, but he can no longer even hear from themSince the Yamani took them away from the country…

Bitter landthe Turkish soap opera, airs Monday to Friday at 14:10 are Channel 5.

