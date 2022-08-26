On Tuesday 6 September at 13.00 the entrance test for the single-cycle master’s degree courses in Medicine and Surgery and Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics will be held at the Padua Fair, via Niccolò Tommaseo 59. 3119 participants in the test in Padua (2131 women and 988 men) for the 428 places available (340 in Padua and 88 in Treviso). In the 2019 selection there were 3,056, in 2020 3,382 and in 2021 2,968 candidates (2048 women and 920 men) registered for 414 places (334 in Padua and 80 in Treviso).

Proof

The test will last 100 minutes, during which candidates will face 60 multiple choice questions with a maximum score of 90 points. The answer options will be five and the candidate will have to identify only one, discarding the wrong conclusions, arbitrary or less probable, on the following topics: reading skills and knowledge acquired in studies (4 questions); logical reasoning and problems (5 questions); biology (23 questions); chemistry (15 questions); physics and mathematics (13 questions). Therefore, reshaped compared to previous years, the new division of the selection test provides for 15% of the test for logical reasoning, numerical reasoning and humanities quiz. The remaining percentage of the test is attributed to disciplinary subjects: from biology to chemistry, from physics to mathematics. The candidate will get 1.5 points for each correct answer; minus 0.4 (-0.4) points for each incorrect answer and 0 points for each omitted answer.

Compulsory mask

Candidates will be able to access the exam site in stages, to avoid gatherings, with mandatory self-certification (candidates and security personnel), FFP2 mask, keeping the distance and storing their personal effects in the individually packed cloakroom. The University staff appointed to supervise the tests amounts to approximately 270 people. Tuesday 13 September at 12.00 always at the Fair – but also in the foreign branches of Baku British Council, San Paolo Winner Idiomas, Toronto Center of English Studies, British Council Beijing, Nicosia British Council Cyprus, The British School of Paris, Frankfurt Provadis , Münchner Volkshochschule, British Council of Athens, Hong Kong ITS Education Asia, New Dehli BC Education India Private Limited, British Council of Lahore, Warsaw Lang LTC, British Council of Jeddah, British Council of Johannesburg, British Council of Madrid, Zurich Flying Teachers , British Council of Ankara, Istanbul British Side, British Council of Dubai, London Mobile Testing Solutions, OHC of New York – the Medicine and surgery test will take place, i.e. Medicine and Surgery in English, to which 748 enrolled who will compete for 76 places, in 2019 they were 471, in 2020 they amounted to 625 and in 2021 651 candidates participated.

The other test dates

5 September Education and Training Sciences

7 settembre Pharmaceutical Biotechnologies

September 8 Veterinary

8 September Galilee School

9 September Galilee School

12 September Sciences and Techniques of Preventive and Adapted Motor Activity

12 September Motor Sciences

September 15 Healthcare Professions

20 September Primary Education Sciences