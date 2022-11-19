It is not a universal rule but, very often, two clues make a test. This applies to all areas, including the medical one.



In which, however, the hints of a possible pathology must be taken into due consideration even when there is only one. Also because, often, the tendency to rely on “homemade” diagnoses, based on previous experiences rather than on medical expertise, it ends up taking over, leading to potentially risky situations. It is interesting to note that, in some circumstances, even the diagnostic terms themselves can be misunderstood. Or, nevertheless, extended to situations that do not concern their specific field. When we speak of “intercostal pain”, for example, we refer to a rather large number of cases, more or less like the term “cold”. Numerous symptoms, although not all limited to a specific area of ​​our body. By “intercostal” we refer to the thoracic area and, often, this location gives rise to some inaccuracies. Some parameters, in this sense, can be useful. Primarily, the duration and intensity of the pain, as well as the region in which it occurs.

Intercostal pain: when and where

Intercostal pain therefore refers to symptoms that can affect numerous structures, starting with the movement, muscles and ligaments. And the causes too must be sought in a rather broad range. The same symptoms can occur at different times, making it complicated the immediate approach to a specific situation. For example, pains strike during rest as well as during movement, with the common denominator of the act of breathing as the moment of manifestation.

Once the area of ​​pain has been identified, the step towards diagnosis will have to take into account several factors. First of all, the patient’s clinical history, starting with previous surgical interventions or diseases already established in the past (especially cardiopulmonary). Maintaining a particular focus on the so-called “acute events” (i.e. on pain peaks) and on the speed with which these occur. Clearly, the situation also affects to a large extent. For example, if intercostal pain were to occur as a result of intense motor activity (we also refer to efforts made at home), the probability of bone or muscle damage, such as fractures, bruises and strains, could rise. Other particularly serious situations can lead to more immediate (medical, obviously) diagnosessuch as pneumothorax caused by severe trauma perforating the pleura. In these cases, the pain may be caused by a ruptured blister. This problem, however, can also manifest itself spontaneously, if the subject is physically predisposed. Pneumothorax causes severe pain and breathing problems, as it will be difficult to extend the chest in the affected half due to the collapsed lung.

Respiratory system and more

The comparison parameter is always a healthy subject. In the case of an individual who is a heavy smoker, or suffering from respiratory tract infections, intercostal pain could be an indicator of possible complications in the lower airways (such as pneumonia), alveoli and lung tissues. In these cases, together with the pain, the infection causes more labored breathing, as well as parallel symptoms such as fever and cold. Also possible is a case of pleurisy, inflammation affecting the lung membrane (i.e. the pleura), causing coughing and intense pain even when breathing simply. Be careful, however, to limit the range of action of intercostal pain to the respiratory system. Often, in fact, even forms of osteoarthritis can affect the joints between the ribs and the sternum, causing inflammation referred to as costochondritis. The same goes for neuralgia, such as herpes, which can also be identified by skin manifestations such as herpes zoster. Even a herniated disc could affect the thoracic region.

Two deceptive situations



Likewise, be careful not to confuse some situations with rib pain. Cases of angina pectoris and gastroesophageal reflux, in fact, apparently manifest themselves as pains of this type even if the reasons must be sought elsewhere. In the first case, in fact, the syndrome is caused by excessive physical effort, or by a situation of psychological stress. The pain is initially little more than a nuisance which rapidly extends to the thoracic region generating a strong sense of oppression. In the second, however, the pain is limited to the central part of the chest and in the upper back area, associated with symptoms such as sore throat and cough. It is clear that, when one finds himself in situations of this type in a chronic way, a medical consultation will serve to remove any doubts. As always, “do-it-yourself” diagnoses not only leave time but can prove counterproductive.

