That’s why you should clean your face with sparkling water

A finer complexion without buying expensive products in the drugstore? It is working. Especially if you use sparkling water. Read why many Korean spa companies swear by this rather unconventional beauty trend.

Everyone praises the water. It quenches thirst, stimulates the metabolism and prevents hangovers after a long night out. And it improves the skin.

Hydration promotes blood circulation and makes the face look fresher and plumper. But that’s not all. If you believe a beauty trend from Korea, the external application of carbonated water acts like a peeling for the skin.

The sparkling water penetrates the pores with slight pressure and cleans them without irritating the skin. A classic treatment, also used in Korea. Carbonated cleansing in spas is very popular there.

Well-known beauty brands even use the positive effect in their products.

How to use the carbon dioxide peeling

1) Face Bath A cold facial bath provides a fresh kick. Put the water bottle in the fridge the night before and take it out again in the morning. Pour the water into a large bowl and dunk your head in for 10 to 20 seconds.

2) Wattepad If you want to be particularly gentle, use a cotton pad. This is soaked in carbonated water and then dabbed onto the face.

3) mixture Another possibility is to mix the water with care products. So you can benefit from their ingredients when peeling.

For example, lather your face with cleansing gel and remove the gel with sparkling water. Or make a micellar fizzy mix to apply.