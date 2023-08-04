The 2 new city cars Byd 2023 between 10-18 thousand euros with different strengths (and opens the first dealership)

Byd, one of the leading global manufacturers of electric vehicles, is implementing a targeted expansion strategy in the European market, with the aim of increasing the brand’s presence in all the main automotive markets of the Old Continent, including Italy. Through established partnerships with two leading European distributors, Motor Distributors and RSA, BYD is determined to take a major step forward in the industry.

The BYD’s expansion strategy is driven by the growing demand and interest in electric vehicles in Europe. With its extensive know-how and expertise, BYD aims to seize growth opportunities in this fast-changing market.

To achieve its expansion goals, BYD is working closely with its European partners to develop a portfolio of cars suited to market needs. It includes the introduction of new models with optimized features and specifications for European consumers. Here are the latest news:

Byd Seagull is one zero emission city car with five ports and compact design. The simple and harmonious lines of the front and rear light clusters, together with the pronounced spoiler, give the car a sporty touch. The dimensions of the Byd Seagull are 3.78 meters long, 1.71 meters wide, 1.54 meters high, and has a wheelbase of 2.5 meters. The passenger compartment, approved for four people, features digital instrumentation with a central monitor for infotainment, positioned in a raised position.

Byd Seagull is available with 30 or 38 kWh sodium batteries and 75 and 102 hp motors. The range varies from 305 to 405 kilometers according to the Chinese homologation cycle. Recharge times for sodium batteries have not yet been provided, representing a critical point of interest.

The platform on which it is based Byd Seagull it is the 3.0 of the Chinese manufacturer. At the moment, the car is only available in China, but the Chinese company is also aiming to expand into Europe, with an estimated price of around 10,000 euros.

Moving on to Dolphin World 2023, this city car is equipped with a 204 HP engine positioned up front, combined with a 60 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery, produced in-house using the patented Blade technology. The range according to the WLTP cycle is 427 kilometres. The Dolphin is equipped with a quick charge system that allows you to reach 80% charge in just 30 minutes thanks to the Blade batteries developed internally by Byd, characterized by a higher level of safety.

The city car offers two driving modes, Eco and Sport, selectable via a rotary button next to the drive selector, plus a Snow mode via another button. The Dolphin is available in four different versions with a starting price between 16,000 and 18,000 euros.

Byd officially enters the Italian market through a collaboration with Autotorino, starting the first step with the inauguration of the first showroom in the center of Milan. The so-called pioneer store in Piazza Duomo 18 offers a complete view of the entire range of BYD vehicles which can also be seen live in the Bergamo, Tavernerio (CO), Modena and Tavagnacco (UD) offices. Byd’s Italian price list is entirely dedicated to electric vehicles and includes Atto 3, Han and Dolphin, to which will be added the Seal, a D-segment sedan with a sporty look, after the summer.

Act 3 is a C-segment crossover with a maximum range of 420 kilometers according to the WLTP homologation cycle, while the Han is a spacious 5-metre-long sedan equipped with a 517 HP dual engine and a range of around 520 kilometers. The Dolphin is a more compact car than the Atto 3, available with engines ranging from 95 to 204 HP and with 44.9 kWh and 60.4 kWh batteries.

The presence of BYD on the Italian market therefore focuses on electric vehicles with different power and range options, offering a sustainable solution for Italian consumers looking for ecological and cutting-edge mobility. The expansion of the range with the introduction of the Seal after the summer will further contribute to diversifying the electric offer of the Chinese brand in the Italian market.

