Taking ‘Rain’ as the Reason: Mentougou District Audit Bureau’s Three Measures to Address the Flood Situation

Title: Mentougou District Audit Bureau Takes “Rain” as an Opportunity to Proactively Address Flood Situation

Date: August 4, 2023

The Mentougou District Audit Bureau has swiftly responded to heavy rainfall and extreme weather conditions by implementing three crucial measures to tackle the flood situation. Following the work deployment requirements of the district party committee and district government, the bureau demonstrated its commitment to audit responsibility by mobilizing all government officials and actively participating in flood control and emergency rescue efforts.

Under the guidance of the district committee and district government, the District Audit Bureau conducted a comprehensive investigation and ensured the smooth operation of flood control activities. Cadres and workers were assigned to duty and emergency support, with necessary material storage arrangements. The top leadership of the bureau inspected various areas such as the office building, parking lot, fire exits, and drainage pipes. As a result, six water blocking holes were cleared, and safety hazards like water leakage and electric leakage were rectified, ensuring the safety of the entire institution.

Putting people’s lives and safety first, the officials and workers of the Mentougou District Audit Bureau proactively faced the challenges and overcame difficulties. For instance, when confronted with excessive water on Binhe Road in the district, the bureau’s parking lot was opened to the public. Government officials and workers quickly joined forces to clear roadblocks and guide people and vehicles to the safe parking area, protecting lives and property during the rainstorm disaster.

Additionally, the bureau took the opportunity of intermittent heavy rainfall to serve the public. Officials and workers willingly assumed the responsibility to implement the “three guarantees” at the doorstep, actively engaging in volunteer activities within the community. This included sweeping trails, removing silt, collecting branches, cleaning grates, and eliminating potential road hazards to facilitate the safe passage of the public.

Overall, the Mentougou District Audit Bureau has exemplified its commitment to audit responsibility by effectively responding to the flood situation caused by heavy rainfall. Through comprehensive investigations, proactive solutions, and active community service, they have taken necessary measures to ensure the safety of lives and property in the district.

