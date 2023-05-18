When are the new elections in Ecuador?





The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) Diana Atamintdio details of the tentative calendar for presidential and legislative elections after of decreed the death cross with which President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly this Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The official explained that the The first step is to call elections and for that you have until May 24. After that, they have 90 days for the elections. “The deadline for the electoral process (from the signing of Decree 741) is August 22… we can’t pass that date“Said the official in an interview with Teleamazonas.

He explained that it is an unprecedented processwhy must do in 90 days what is usually accomplished in 18 months. The first calendar must contemplate the entire process prior to the elections.

“The times cannot be postponed because the country needs an Assembly, a fundamental pillar of Democracy,” he explained.

What will not be maintained are issues such as changes of address. The process of internal democracy in the movements and parties, qualification of candidacies, proclamation of candidates, debate and campaign.

This last it will no longer last 45 days, it is estimated that only 15 days. “There is no more time,” Atamaint said. He added that the debate is mandatory and announced that the debate is scheduled for the start of the campaign.

Applications

Atamaint assured that the dismissed assembly members and president Guillermo Lasso, can be part of the electoral process “Because they did not finish their term, and this new electoral process is only to complete it… therefore it is not considered as re-election,” he revealed.

In addition, he added that they can apply in 2025 as long as they meet the admissibility requirements.

Budget

According to the president of the CNE, the budget will be less in this electoral process, for how long it will take. “The fact of being smaller generates less expenses,” he added.

assured that urgently need resources. “Finance has not failed, but it delivers resources little by little,” he commented.

For her, the electoral period has already begun and you cannot stop until you have nothing official, that is, despite not knowing what the Constitutional Court decides on the petition of assembly members to declare the unconstitutionality of cross death, they are preparing for the process electoral.

previous

Atamaint added that they continue to work on other issues such as the Chocó Andino Consultation, Consultation on Yasuní, and the new electoral process in the Calacalí parish, among others. (YO)