The deputies of the Legislative Assembly, with 67 votes in favour, approved a new extension of the Exception Regime. This initiative seeks to guarantee the continuity of the War against Gangs and the well-being of the population.

“We have been able to approve these security measures thanks to the fact that the Salvadorans trusted us. I reaffirm my commitment to continue working for peace and security, and building an El Salvador of equality and opportunity for all,” said the deputy, Alexia Rivas.

It should be noted that since the Exception Regime began, almost 66,000 gang members have been captured. Likewise, the homicide rate in the country has dropped considerably, positioning El Salvador as one of the safest countries in the region.