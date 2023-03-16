Home News Approve extension of the Exception Regime
News

Approve extension of the Exception Regime

by admin
Approve extension of the Exception Regime
Citizen security

Mar 15, 2023, 22:12 pm

The deputies of the Legislative Assembly, with 67 votes in favour, approved a new extension of the Exception Regime. This initiative seeks to guarantee the continuity of the War against Gangs and the well-being of the population.

“We have been able to approve these security measures thanks to the fact that the Salvadorans trusted us. I reaffirm my commitment to continue working for peace and security, and building an El Salvador of equality and opportunity for all,” said the deputy, Alexia Rivas.

It should be noted that since the Exception Regime began, almost 66,000 gang members have been captured. Likewise, the homicide rate in the country has dropped considerably, positioning El Salvador as one of the safest countries in the region.



Next PostCABEI made an investment to boost the country’s economy

See also  What sanctions risk those over 50 who do not comply with the vaccination obligation

You may also like

Practicing the original intention of “consumer protection for...

Gender opponents want to start referendums

North Kivu: more than 50,000 displaced people flock...

They discover in the Meta van with a...

8-year-old sister raped by girlfriend: six years in...

Editorial: today the winner will be announced –...

The memes left by the elimination of Millionaires...

iOS 16.4 and macOS 13.3 on the home...

They capture a dangerous gang member of the...

In Valledupar they captured the alleged murderer of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy