Father’s Day will be this Sunday 19 March and for the occasion OPPO has prepared a series of dedicated offers to celebrate all fathers.

For the occasionfrom today until Sunday 19 Marchexclusively on OPPO Storethere are bundles not to be missed, perfect for giving away a kit complete with everything you may need: from the smartphone, to audio and wearable devices up to OPPO Pad Air. Also, for each An immediate discount of €40 will be applied to the cart for a €300 purchase.

OPPO Find N2 Flip + Cuffie Enco X

We have come to know the new OPPO Find N2 Flip very well also thanks to our review and for Father’s Day we find it combined in a bundle with the excellent Enco X.

OPPO Find N2 Flip is available together with OPPO Enco X for only €1199.99. The comfortable, light and pocket-friendly flip top smartphone capable of making any activity simpler and more immediate thanks to the large external interactive screen that allows you to use it even when closed, combined with an audio device that allows you to call without being disturbed by the environment thanks to noise cancellation, they are the perfect gift to make the most tech dads happy.

OPPO Watch Free

OPPO Watch Free, the smartwatch with more than 100 training modes also useful for monitoring heart rate and calories burned during sports, available in combination with OPPO Enco X, perfect for making training lighter by listening to your own music favorite with high audio performance. The combination is offered at €119 instead of €179 always on the OPPO website.

OPPO Pad Air + Band 2

Finally, the ideal combination for dads always on the go with little time available is represented by OPPO Pad Air and OPPO Band 2. OPPO Pad Air is the comfortable and light tablet that becomes the ideal replacement for your PC when you’re travelling, while OPPO Band 2 is a real personal trainer at your wrist, which makes it possible to train at any time thanks to 360° monitoring of the most important vital parameters and more than 100 sports activities.

The match is available for OPPO Pad Air in its 64/128GB versions with OPPO Band 2 at a price of €289.99 and €329.99 respectively.

In addition to these, other interesting bundles are available on the OPPO Store website, available until Sunday 19 March.

Stay up to date on flash offers ed pricing errorsfollow your Telegram!