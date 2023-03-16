JJPS – The address for breast surgery in Berlin-Mitte

The decision to undergo breast augmentation is a very individual and personal matter. Women who choose to do this have different reasons and desires ranging from their body balance to the effects of pregnancy and breastfeeding on their breasts.

Plastic-aesthetic surgery offers a variety of offers and techniques that make it possible to adapt the individual appearance to the perceived age and to eliminate small “blemishes” that are perceived as such. One of the most requested surgeries worldwide is breast augmentation with silicone implants.

In the Planning any breast surgery many factors play a role, such as the anatomical starting position, the width of the chest and the condition of the skin, mammary glands and connective tissue. An in-depth analysis of these factors is therefore essential to achieve an optimal result. The selection, shape and position of the implant are further aspects that must be determined individually and worked out together.

In order to give patients as realistic a picture as possible of how the planned change to the breast will affect their own body, we offer a special simulation set for breast augmentation consultations. This allows women to see before the procedure what their breasts will look like after the surgery.

It is important to us to advise and support our patients individually and comprehensively in every decision they make in the context of plastic and aesthetic surgery. Experience, trust, reputation and authenticity in the boutique setting are our top priorities.

Online dating, social media, video calls – we live in an age of upheaval in which categories such as age, orientation and living environment are no longer static. As a result of the increasing discrepancy between our biological age on the one hand and our emotional, felt age on the other hand, we strive to help shape and determine our external appearance, especially with regard to visible changes associated with our biological aging.

