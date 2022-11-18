The pandemic has exacerbated a previously existing adolescent suffering. Attacks on the body, such as eating disorder, social withdrawal and self-harming gestures have already been representing for some time the elective way through which boys and girls, born in the new millennium, express their discomfort. The data released by Unicef, on the occasion of the World Day dedicated to childhood and adolescence, confirm how the developmental pain of youth, if not expressed, if not transformed into words, becomes an action, a striking gesture, increasingly directed towards self.

In the