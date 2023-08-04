Unraveling the Mystery of the “Mushroom Cloud” in Kazan: It’s Just a Cumulonimbus Cloud

The “mushroom cloud” in Kazan, Russia, scared the residents. The official response: it is actually a cumulonimbus cloud, which is not man-made

According to the news on August 4, when it comes to “mushroom cloud,” the first thing many people think of must be a phenomenon that will occur after the explosion of weapons of mass destruction such as atomic bombs or hydrogen bombs. A huge “mushroom cloud” shocked the local residents.

According to reports, residents of Kazan noticed a huge cloud over the area, which was shaped like a “mushroom cloud”. This phenomenon can be seen in various parts of the city, as if a violent explosion had taken place. It is indeed rare, and therefore it scares many people who don’t know why.

In this regard, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology stated that this is actually a cumulonimbus cloud, specifically named “Anvil Cumulonimbus”.

It is understood that the anvil-shaped cumulonimbus is named for its shape like an iron anvil. The cumulonimbus is formed by a strong updraft. When the booming cloud top touches the top of the troposphere, it is difficult to break into the stratosphere. It will flatten out and form an anvil shape. Sometimes because of the high wind speed at high altitude, the cloud top will be blown away and spread horizontally. This is the “mushroom shape” that appeared this time.

It is the tallest cloud body on earth, with a height of more than 10,000 meters. The powerful cumulonimbus cloud top can even break through the troposphere and intrude into the stratosphere, which often indicates that there will be heavy rainstorms in the area.

Many residents were relieved to learn that the mysterious “mushroom cloud” was not man-made and posed no threat to their safety. However, the sight of such a large and unusual cloud formation left a lasting impression on the community.

While the official response may have cleared up the confusion surrounding the cloud, it also serves as a reminder of the power and beauty of nature’s phenomena. As we continue to observe and study such occurrences, we gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the world around us.

