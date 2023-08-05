the 21 brothers and the beginnings as a deejay

Bedizzole (Brescia) – He died in Brescia, where he had been hospitalized for a few weeks, Edrissa Sanneh, known to the general public as Idrisjournalist and television personality who became famous in the broadcast “Those who football” between the late 90s e the beginning of the 2000s.

Idris and Fabio Fazio

Juventus

was a big Juventus fan and it was precisely in this capacity that he participated in the Rai broadcast, conducted in those years by Fabio Fazio. The last appearance in those football matches dates back to 2009. In 2005 he also participated in theIsland of the famous being eliminated in the course of the seventh week.

The arrival in Italy

Born in 1951 in Brufut, in GambiaWell, Sanneh had it 21 brothers. She spent her childhood in the African country and then went to study in Senegal, a country of which he became a citizen. At 21 he won a scholarship to theUniversity for Foreigners of Perugia and then moved to Italy. In the early 70s he finally arrived in Brescia, where he began working as deejay e sports reporter. He was one of the founders of the council for foreigners in the city.

Tele Vù Comprà

The first important television experience was “Tele Vù Cumprà” on TeleGarda. In 1977, Rtb, another TV from Brescia, made his debut as a sports journalist but also as the host of his own program, theIdris Show.

National TVs

The leap to national prominence came in 1989when he participated and won “Star 90”Program of Channel 5 for new talent. At the end of the 90s, the meeting with Fabio Fazio and his notoriety with the Sunday broadcast “Quelli che il calcio”, in the part of thesent to Juventus matches.

After the experiences in national TV Sanneh took care of the direction of Multi-ethnic news broadcast on Retebrescia.

His wife and children

Idris is survived by his Italian wife, four daughters Laura, Binta, Francesca Hadija and Hadin and grandson Pietro. The funeral home has been set up at the Poliambulanza Hospital, the funeral will be celebrated on Monday 7 August in Bedizzole.

Fazio’s tribute

Among the many who have paid their tribute to Idris there was also Fabio Fazio on social channels: “So many memories and so many laughs! – writes the conductor – Thank you for your friendship and for your irony. The years we spent together were beautiful. You will be greatly missed.”

