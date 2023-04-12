news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, APRIL 12 – “Research, a hymn to life” is the slogan of the commercial for the ‘5 per thousand’ donation campaign created by the ‘John Paul II’ cancer institute of Bari, which has chosen testimonial the actor and director Sergio Rubini.



In the commercial, directed by Andrea Ferrante, the actor originally from Grumo Appula, through poetry, launches an appeal to support research, a fundamental tool for defending the beauty and fragility of life itself.



“Today the communication campaign for the collection of the ‘5 per thousand’ starts – says the director general of the institute, Alessandro Delle Donne – which is not only a fundraiser but also an opportunity for us to tell and explain to our patients what research is for this institute and what researchers do in our laboratories. In the last five years, our institute has activated 230 clinical studies, enrolling almost five thousand patients. In the three-year period 2019-2021, it has launched 21 research projects, delving into some of the most promising fields of study such as precision oncology, artificial intelligence as a driver for digital oncology, organizational-managerial models in oncology, molecular alterations.Many of these studies are carried out in collaboration with the most important international research centers”.



Three research projects were launched in 2022 thanks to the ‘5 per thousand’ fundraising, relating to the 2021 fiscal year. The first project aims to identify new potential predictive-prognostic markers in patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The second project is instead focused on the pharmaco-economic analysis of the main therapy schemes, distinguished by anatomical district. The third project is aimed at investigating the molecular structure of neoplasms through the evaluation of the ‘molecular tumor board’, a team of professionals who meet periodically”. (ANSA).

