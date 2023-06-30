The 8 bone fractures, the most painful

Broken bones are never pleasant but some are very painful and can be a truly traumatic experience.

When you think about the bone fracture, one immediately imagines the pain that follows. But some are truly feared, not only for the actual pain but also for the problems that follow, the rehabilitation, treatments and time.

Bone fractures can relate very different conditionsoccur after an accident or trauma but these are conditions that require adequate, long treatments and therefore the relative stop for months.

The worst fractures ever

Have you ever wondered what they are the worst bone fractures what do you really have to deal with? There are some parts of the body which, if ‘victims’ of some bad accident, can cause many problems.

Dangerous fractures not to be underestimated (tantasalute.it)

Among the worst we must certainly mention that one of the hip. Not only is it a very painful fracture but also dangerous due to the impairment of the related structures, especially at a certain age. Hip fracture requires a long course and is therefore to be avoided. That at the knee it is horrible in terms of pain but above all for the consequences because clearly, since it is an area where movement is articulated, the risk is that a minimal mistake will forever compromise the person’s health.

Even the fracture at the tibia it is among the worst, very common among sportsmen. The fractured pelvis is painful and also uncomfortable with long recovery times. That at the fibula, as for the tibia, it is typical of those who play sports, especially football. It is likely to be a compound fracture as the bone here is very delicate. In this case, surgery is required. The fracture at ankle it’s complex, there are so many nerves and ligaments here and sorting things out isn’t easy at all. Even a simple trauma is enough to cause it to break, so you always need to be very careful.

The fracture of femur it’s terrible, it can happen for a fall but also for other cases. It is among the most feared of all for the pain and problems it entails. The fracture of wrist commonly occurs after an accident, this joint is complex and recovery times as well as the course in case of surgery are very long.

In any case it is important to consult a specialist, for the compound fractures no surgery is performed but the part is plastered, where possible. Obviously in some areas of the body the traction because plastering is not possible. For displaced fractures, surgery is usually done to realign the bone, sometimes fixing everything with screws to allow for proper healing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

