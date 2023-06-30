Greentech fair: Robot meets AI and sustainability @ Automatica 2023

Greentech robot Automatica trade fair sustainability production Co2 neutral

The world of work and society are facing massive upheaval in the coming years. The leading trade fair automatica from June 27 to 30, 2023 in Munich showed what solutions intelligent automation and robotics offer in this context.

A brilliant comeback after just one year: 40,000 visitors from around 88 nations, 650 exhibitors from 34 countries and an exciting supporting program.

Greentech at the Automatica trade fair: Focus on sustainability in production and Co2 neutrality. Photo: Simon Kadula via Unsplash

Greentech fair: Robotics meets AI and sustainability

“Robotics and AI are key technologies for a successful decade of transformation. This makes automatica all the more important as a leading trade fair and trend barometer for companies that want to make their production and logistics fit for the future – i.e. flexible, networked and sustainable.”

In addition to the established key players, the Google subsidiary intrinsic took part in automatica for the first time this year. Henrike Neulen, Account Executive, explains why the Alphabet company chose automatica for the first trade fair participation in the company’s history:

“Our goal is to make robotics easier and more accessible for both providers and users. Therefore, automatica is the right environment for us to present ourselves as a company and our products live to a broad international audience for the first time.”

Greentech robots: Focus on sustainability in production and Co2 neutrality

While in the past robots were often seen as a supposed threat to jobs, they have now become a beacon of hope against the omnipresent shortage of skilled workers.

An example of this is the baking robot at the FANUC stand, which is intended to automate monotonous work steps in large bakeries or supermarkets.

From the point of view of marketing manager Nils Terstegen, the industry get-together in Munich is a must: “For us, automatica is the most important trade fair for robots that we have in Europe and worldwide. We use automatica regularly to bring news with us.”

Greentech: Robots are a great lever to reduce CO2 emissions in production

In addition, automation is a key lever for reducing CO2 emissions in production. Assembly and handling technology contain different approaches to recycling and the circular economy.

“Sustainable management is one of the most urgent tasks of our time. Software-supported simulation helps to efficiently plan and optimize complex automation solutions even before they are commissioned,” says Wilfried Eberhardt, Chief Marketing Officer at KUKA.

"Automatica was once again the ideal showcase for us to present our latest approaches to an attractive target group

In addition, artificial intelligence was also the dominant topic on the four days of the fair.

