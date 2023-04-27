the accusation for the death of Giada Calanchini

Suicide instigation. It is the crime for which the ex boyfriend of Jade Calanchini, 22-year-old from Rome who died on Sunday 24 April after falling from a terrace on the third floor of a building in the historic center of Bosa, in the province of Oristano. The Oristano public prosecutor’s office specified that it was a “duty act” to be able to carry out a series of checks in the apartment of the girl’s ex-boyfriend, where the fact took place.





What happened on the evening of Giada Calanchini’s death

The investigations are against the 25-year-old of Bosa NT, who spent the evening together with Giada Calanchini and other friends. After a dinner together, the two were left alone in the 25-year-old’s apartment.





According to the version provided by NT, once they were alone in the house, around 1:30 on Sunday night, the young woman she would have leaned over the terrace to stage a suicide, but allegedly lost his footing and fell about 15 meters.

The father: “My daughter did not accept the end of the story”

The discussion, apparently, was born because Giada Calanchini didn’t accept the end of the story with NT. The latter allegedly tried to grab her by the arm, without however being able to save her. The investigations are conducted by the Carabinieri of Macomer according to which the girl’s gesture would still be a “non-self-preservative” and therefore voluntary gesture.





The 22-year-old from Rome had moved to Bosa for three years, where she worked as a saleswoman. The non-acceptance of the end of the relationship with NT was also confirmed Massimiliano Calanchini, father of Giada.

“My daughter was a happy girl, the only problem was the relationship with this boy. It didn’t go well, she wanted to go back with him, but N. didn’t do anything, it’s not her fault ”, the young girl’s father told Corriere della Sera.

The fact happened in Bosa, in the province of Oristano





Trials with the dummy to verify the version of the 25-year-old

The carabinieri have already carried out an initial inspection of the apartment where the alleged suicide took place.

The next investigations also foresee some drop tests with a dummy to ascertain the validity of the version provided by the ex-boyfriend of the dead girl. Giada Calanchini died around 12 on Sunday 23 April in the San Francesco di Nuoro hospital, where she had been hospitalized in very serious conditions.

The two had spent the evening together with other friends at the Bosa Beer Festival. Then, all together, they had dinner at the 25-year-old’s house.



