A suspected case of monkeypox concerns a 15-year-old who recently arrived in Lampedusa and has lesions compatible with the disease. The boy is about to be transported by helicopter rescue, equipped with a biocontainment facility, to the Boccadifalco airport in Palermo and from there to the infectious diseases department of the Polyclinic, directed by the virologist Antonio Cascio, where the investigations will be carried out.

The entire operation was coordinated by the 118 operations center, coordinated by the doctor Fabio Genco. At the moment there have been eight cases of monkeypox in the infectious disease department of the Policlinico di Palermo. Some other cases in other departments in Palermo and Catania.