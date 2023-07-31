Home » the actor who plays Pino made the proposal to his girlfriend Gioia D’Ambrosio
the actor who plays Pino made the proposal to his girlfriend Gioia D’Ambrosio

the actor who plays Pino made the proposal to his girlfriend Gioia D’Ambrosio

Orange blossoms on the set of Mare Fuori. The actor Artem Tkachuk, who plays the character of Pino ‘o crazy in the series, made the marriage proposal to… Already a subscriber? Login here!

Orange blossom on the set of Sea Out. The actor Artem Tkachukwho in the series plays the character of Pino ‘o crazyhe made the marriage proposal to his girlfriend Gioia D’Ambrosio. This is learned from the Instagram stories of the girl, who published a photo in the company of Artem in which she shows the ring on her finger and writes: «I said yes» («I said yes», ed). It is not clear when the couple intends to get married, but the shot shared on social media leaves no room for doubt: the wedding will take place.

Pino from “Mare Fuori” is getting married: who is Gioia D’Ambrosio

The 23-year-old Artem has always been very private about his private life so, in all likelihood, he will not share any further details about his wedding proposal. Gioia D’Ambrosio, tiktoker followed by over 40 thousand followers, made the announcement on social media, leaving the many fans of the actor stunned.

The official date of their engagement is not known, but insiders say that the two have been together for some years. One thing is certain, however: in the near future of the Mare Fuori star and his tiktoker girlfriend there is marriage.

