Alpine A110 E-ternité, the challenge of decarbonisation has begun

Faithful to its DNA, Alpine continues the race for innovation. Facing the challenge of decarbonisation, the manufacturer continues to innovate

and chooses linen for the components of his prototype, the Alpine A110 E-ternité, previously made in carbon. By opting for a material such as linen, Alpine chooses naturalness, lightness and a short supply chain, relying on production in Normandy, near Dieppe, cradle of the Brand. An innovation made possible by the research of two enthusiasts: Florent, Leader of External Accessories Design, and David, Head of Upstream Activities, at the ALP’INNOV CENTER, Alpine laboratory in Les Ulis. Let’s retrace this success story that will still hold many surprises in store for us.

Renowned for its performance, Alpine also highlights them in innovations. Taking the path of decarbonisation in respect of the environment and lightness, the manufacturer sets course for linen to be increasingly innovative. The Alpine A110 E-ternité, a 100% electric prototype unveiled in July 2022 on the occasion of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix, is the perfect demonstration of this.

«Switching from a thermal A110 classic atThe 100% electric A110 E-ternité was a real technological challenge. Achieving eco-responsibility goals on a vehicle with flax is a real opportunity. Lightness increases and the number of components decreases. It is an innovation that is both technological and ecological.» Florent, Alpine’s Leader in External Accessories Design

