PARTISAN AIMED REINFORCEMENT IN THE NBA LEAGUE! The center of the Sacramento Kings is a target of black and white! | Sports

The Black and Whites are considering bringing basketball players from America.

Portuguese center Nemias Kveta (24 years old, 213 centimeters) could strengthen Partizan this summer. According to Israeli journalists, the 39th “pick” from the 2021 NBA draft is the “target” that the ABA League champion is following while designing the team for next season.

The Portuguese started his career in 2017 in Benfica, a year later he went to Utah State College and played there until 2021, standing out as one of the best defenders in college basketball. After becoming the college record holder in the number of blocks, he moved to the NBA, where he became the first Portuguese to score in the strongest competition in the world. He did it on January 11, 2022 in a game against Cleveland.

Partizan’s search for top players was complicated after Nikola Mirotic refused to come, and the black and whites are now searching markets outside of Europe. This summer, the club from Humska left Matijas Lesor, who went to Panathinaikos, as well as Tristan Vukčević, who chose Peristeri despite the call from Olympiakos.

