the African anticyclone arrives from 8 July, intense heat wave and peaks of 40°C « 3B Meteo

reading time

1 minute, 22 seconds Weekend Weather Trend July 8-9

WEEKEND, INTENSE HOT TOWARDS THE ISLANDS. It’s now discounted for next weekend the rather energetic comeback of the African anticyclone towards the central Mediterranean and Italy. A mass of very hot air rising from Algeria and Tunisia will hit Italy, especially involving the major islands where temperatures will begin to increase already on Friday. With these assumptions we would expect a stable and sunny weekend over most of Italy, with few diurnal disturbances in the Apennines and thermal values ​​that could reach peaks of 40°C on Sunday in the inland areas of Sardinia. The heat would be slightly more attenuated on the peninsular regions, with the highest values ​​on the Tyrrhenian regions, where it will be possible to touch 36/37°C.

LOCAL DISTURBANCES IN THE ALPS. On the other hand, a few degrees less is expected in the North (as well as in the Adriatic regions), with the Alpine arc which may remain marginally involved in the passage of the tails of the Atlantic fronts, harbingers of some variability on Saturday with some showers or local thunderstorms.

NEXT WEEK, HOT ALL OVER ITALY. The African anticyclone seems intent on taking root in the low latitudes of Europe, enveloping Italy also in the early days of next week. If the trend is confirmed, Italy would have other days almost stable everywhere (apart from possible disturbances in the Alps). The heat and sultriness would be further intensifying throughout Italy, with values largely above 36°C and peaks locally of 40°C and above. However, this is a trend that could undergo changes given the distance in time. Keep following us!

Stay up-to-date on weather, forecast and climatic news in Italy and around the world by consulting our newspaper >> News.

Follow us on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

