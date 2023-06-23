The ARIA tender for regional telemedicine is underway

The call concerns a framework agreement for the construction and operation of the regional telemedicine infrastructure.

It was one of the most eagerly awaited tenders both by the regions and by economic operators also because the Consip digital health tender 4, the re-edition of the first which has run out, does not include telemedicine unlike the previous one.

The tender, in which all the regions have taken part with the exception of Valle D’Aosta, the autonomous province of Bolzano and Basilicata, is divided into two lots (north and centre-south) for a total value of 279 million euros divided into function of the regional dimensions and the services that they have requested from ARIA.

The services, common to both lots, provide for the construction and operation of:

The regional infrastructure Televisitation Teleassistance Teleconsultation Telemonitoring for chronic patients Telemonitoring for complex patients The integration of advanced telemonitoring services Assistance and support Specialist support and evolutionary maintenance

The amounts are broken down by type of service and divided into:

One-off costs Annual fixed costs Monthly usage costs based on the number of patients treated

The support and evolutionary maintenance activities will instead be accounted for on a consumption basis.

The tender provides for a number of contractors for the framework agreement which varies according to the number of participants, from a minimum of one up to a maximum of three. There is also a maximum number of regions that each contractor, within each lot, can be assigned. This value varies according to the number of bidders and the ranking. By way of example, in the case of three contractors, the first of them will be able to operate in a maximum of 4 regions (one small, two medium, one large) in the case of lot 1, three small and one large for lot 2.

The tender has a duration of 27 months within which the regions will be able to stipulate contracts with the successful tenderers which can have a maximum duration of 48 months.

The regional telehealth infrastructure must include a broad set of services which are illustrated in the figure below.

The architecture must be microservices and a Clinical Data Repository FHIR must be included. The software components that fall under the classification of Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) must already be MDR certified at the time of testing, otherwise the contract will be terminated. The testing of the solution must take place within six months of the start of the activities.

