Record-breaking Delfin, dividends +20%. Crazy numbers in the coffers of Del Vecchio's heirs
Business

The assembly of dolphinwhich met under the chairmanship of Francesco Milleri, approved the 2022 financial statements which “highlighted the holding’s best performance ever”. This can be read from a press release from the holding company Del Vecchio familywhich it also controls EssilorLuxotticawhich specifies that “all the main companies in the portfolio, profitable and with high levels of profitability, contributed to the result”.

dolphinon the basis of the optimal performance of the investee companies, estimates to receive dividends in the current year for a total of over 860 million euro, up 20% on 2022. The value of assets under management (NAV) of the companies in the portfolio at current prices is around 29 billion, up by over 50% compared to the closing of 2018, the year of creation of EssilorLuxottica.

In 2022 i dividend income stood at over 720 million and net profit at approximately 650 million, up 70% compared to 2021. “By virtue of the results achieved and as per statutory provisions”, dolphin will donate 32 million to Leonardo Del Vecchio Foundation5% of operating profits, “to support projects of solidarity and social utility in the field of scientific research, education and training, public health“, explains the holding company of the Del Vecchio family.

