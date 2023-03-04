The autopsy carried out yesterday, March 3, on the body of Edoardo Zattin, the eighteen year old student of Este who died following an illness suffered in the gym at the end of a boxing lesson, highlighted a head injury above the left ear which could be dated February 22nd. The autopsy examination was carried out by the coroner Stefano D’Errico of the University of Trieste, appointed by the public prosecutor Maria D’Arpa, responsible for the investigation into the young man’s death.

Mystery

It now remains to be understood where the eighteen-year-old got the trauma and at the same time whether it could be compatible with the illness in the locker room of the Monselice gym and the subsequent death. The suspects are that Edoardo Zattin got the injury during a fight. This hypothesis was denied by the witnesses who were in the Monselice gym on the day of the illness. The case is far from closed. The student’s family asks for clarity on what may have happened to their beloved son.