The bad weather alarm remains in Piedmont, one dead in Calabria

Bad weather over Italy. The alert still concerns Piedmont, Sicily, Sardinia and Calabria, regions that will continue to be plagued by heavy rains even for most of Sunday.

Just in Calabria there was a victim today, in Reggio, the lawyer Giovanni Pellicanò, 57 years old, overwhelmed by a tree in a small pine forest near his home. The Aeolian archipelago remained isolated, with a stormy sea, driven by gusts of wind up to over 20 knots. Violently invest the port structures exposed to the sirocco. In Lipari, the most difficult situation occurred in the commercial port of Sottomonastero, which was completely flooded, as was the area below. The sea has also invaded the final part of the hamlet of Canneto, carrying sand and stones.

Damage also on the coasts of Cosenza, in Calabria, and in the Upper Mugello, in Tuscany. The province of Catania, where the firefighters called other personnel into service to deal with requests for intervention. Markets and cemeteries have been closed in the city. A section of the Palermo-Catania was closed due to strong winds. In Sicily the alert remains red, orange in the rest of the island. Some families were evacuated to a village in the Chisone valley, in the province of Turin, in Perosa Argentina.

In Piedmont. where the orange alert remains for all the Turin and Cuneo valleys and for the lowland area between the two provinces, above all small and medium-sized watercourses are under observation, for which in some cases the exceeding of the limit has already been recorded guard threshold. The most critical situation for Ellero in Mondovì and Ghiandone in Staffarda, in the Cuneo area. The flood passage of the Po, in Turin, is scheduled for Sunday evening, but in the city the areas along the river, such as the Murazzi, have already been closed in advance yesterday evening. However, what is expected is an ordinary flood, as well as that of the Tanaro. “We are once again in a difficult situation – said Alberto Cirio, president of the Region – but our consolidated Civil Protection system was activated in good time, to guarantee the safety of citizens”. The centers have been opened in 63 municipalities, since yesterday the operations room of the regional civil protection has been operational 24 hours a day. From the monitoring of the watercourses, updated in the late afternoon, no “concerns” emerge – informs the Piedmont Region – but constant observation remains “to assess the arrival of any flood waves”. Some provincial roads in the Cuneo area, in Isasca, Monforte d’Alba and Peveragno, were interrupted due to landslides. About 800 volunteers are involved in the two provinces of Cuneo and Turin, 600 reports have been received by the Civil Protection, from the Municipality, the Province and the Metropolitan City, for landslides and flooding. In Turin, “the situation is critical, but under control”, assured mayor Stefano Lo Russo, who took stock of the situation with councilor Tresso. Heavy or very heavy rainfall is expected in Piedmont until tomorrow afternoon in the foothills of Turin and Cuneese. Yellow alert again for tomorrow in the south-east of the Aosta Valley and in Sardinia in particular in the Nuoro area.

See also Breakfast like a king and dinner like a poor man. But what if that's not the case? The flood of the Po is scary, the Murazzi closed in Turin

Read the full article on ANSA.it