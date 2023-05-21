Book Fair, Iren “hacks” the best sellers | Video

Turin, 20 May. (askanews) – The Iren Group is taking part in the XXXV edition of the Turin International Book Fair, of which it is a sponsor, with an engaging initiative. At Iren’s stand, a space has been set up dedicated to literary classics revisited through the lens of climate change and with the help of artificial intelligence. A real series of “hacked” titles, called “The masterpieces of climate change”, containing best sellers, from “Alice in the land of emissions” to “The deforested jungle book”. So Eng. Luca Dal Fabbro, President of Iren: “We wanted to joke in some way, even if there is little to joke about, to make young people aware of the terrible problem of climate change, the basis of which are the carbon dioxide emissions produced by man. We have renamed great books by associating their titles with the theme of pollution. The aim is to make culture and talk about the problem of pollution through the lens of young people. As a company we want to convey to them the message that this is a problem that can be it must be resolved. Iren will invest ten million euros in the next few years to make our activities more sustainable. The transition from the disposable economy to the regenerative economy must be accelerated through projects that should not be imposed, but explained to the community and shared”. Visitors to the Iren stand will be able to participate by proposing new titles for the series and seeing the editorial proposal complete with the cover created in real time.