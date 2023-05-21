The Russian football player called out Slaviša Jokanović | Sports

Just a few days after the former football player and coach of Partizan left Dinamo Moscow, one of his former players voiced his opinion.

Source: Profimedia

Serbian coach Slaviša Jokanović recently left Dinamo Moscow – it is already speculated that he will be succeeded by Marko Nikolić during the summer – and the players of this club are satisfied that there was a break in cooperation. Controversial goalkeeper Igor Lešchuk made a statement to the Russian media after the victory against Torpedo and pretty much called out Jokanović, who once worked wonders in the Championship.

Lesčuk believes that Slaviša Jokanović should have greeted the players more cordially after it became clear that he was leaving Moscow, as well as that he should have communicated better with them during his stay at the club. In his opinion, this was the main reason for the failures – they did not understand what Jokan wanted from them!

“We learned about Jokanović’s departure from the media, he didn’t tell us anything before that. In the end, he just sent a message to the group and said he was leaving. I think it’s disrespectful to us players. However, we cooperated for a year, he could come at least to shake hands with us,” Leshchuk told the Russian media and revealed what did not work: “We had a problem that we could not come to an agreement with him, we did not understand how we should we play and that frustrated us all. With the arrival of the new coach Alpatov, we finally started to understand what is required of us.”

By the way, goalkeeper Igor Leščuk was in the center of attention in the past few days for a completely different reason. A Russian network security guard has been revealed to have cheated on his wife with her best friend. It was reason enough to start a divorce case, but also for many name-callings on social networks by Violeta Leščuk.