Pope Francis “incarcerates” Last Generation activists

Pope Francis “incarcerates” Last Generation activists

Pope Francis against Last Generation activists, dismay among the radical chic of Capalbio

Jokes as a priest, they will say. However, what matters is the substance. And so yesterday the Vatican has finally condemned three eco-smearers of the latest generation.

The Pontifical Tribunal has issued the sentence against three people: two sentenced to nine months for having damaged the base of the statue of the Laocoon placed inside the Vatican museums. In addition there is a fine of 1,620 euros in addition to the 120 euros that the two will have to pay for resisting the papal gendarmes.

