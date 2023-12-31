The Benefits of Having a Hobby for Healthy Aging and Well-Being

Having a Hobby Can Boost Health and Well-Being, Says New Study

We have become accustomed to thinking that leading a healthy lifestyle only affects our physical health and cognitive functioning, such as that of the memory and thinking agility. However, a new study published in the journal Nature Medicine concludes that people over 65 years of age who have some type of hobby report better health. This research reviewed five studies related to the hobbies of people from 16 different countries. Surprisingly, this study found that only 51% of Spaniards have a hobby, which is one of the lowest percentages of the nations analyzed.

“The occupation of free time is essential to have a feeling of emotional well-being,” says psychologist Helena de Carlos, who serves as the director of communication and institutional relations at Fundación Manantial. “A daily structure with responsibilities and dedication to the activities we enjoy is essential at any age.” She goes on to explain that, in principle, having a job covers that need, but later in life, when retirement arrives or when our children leave home, we seek to fill that free time with something that makes us enjoy and motivates us.

In addition to improved emotional well-being, hobbies can also have numerous cognitive benefits, such as daily motivation, promoting concentration, enhancing memory and motor skills, reducing stress, and fostering a sense of usefulness and contribution to the community. It is also noteworthy that having a hobby facilitates social connectivity and can serve as a bridge to unite people.

However, it’s never too late to start a hobby. No matter what age you are, you can start an activity and reap its benefits. “We have to prepare for life cycle changes, and having hobbies and interests greatly facilitates this transition,” says de Carlos. “We learn things throughout life and at any age; it is a matter of attitude. We can discover new interests at any time, but you have to be willing to do it.”

Choosing a hobby should be a personal decision based on your interests and desires. It should satisfy the occupation of your free time, whether alone or in a group. Considering vital areas such as the physical, psychological, social, and family spheres can help guide you in choosing the right hobby. Not only does a hobby have health benefits, but it can also be a source of joy and fulfillment, stimulating your mind and body.

Sometimes maintaining a hobby is not easy, and to avoid the temptation of giving up, Helena de Carlos recommends adjusting expectations and investing in activities that genuinely bring you gratification, making it less likely for you to abandon it. Ultimately, having a hobby can contribute to a healthier and more fulfilling life, offering mental, emotional, and social well-being benefits along the way.

