The Benefits of LISS Training: A Slow and Steady Approach to Building Muscle and Improving Cardiovascular Health

Summer is approaching, and for those looking to showcase their hard-earned muscle gains from months of gym dedication, cardio can be a daunting prospect. However, there is a solution that avoids the need for intense running or walking while still promoting fitness and health. It’s called LISS training, and it might just be the perfect method for you.

Understanding LISS Training:

What exactly is LISS training? In essence, it stands for “Low Intensity Steady State” and offers a contrasting approach to high-intensity interval training (HIIT). While HIIT is popular for its ability to burn fat and build stamina quickly, LISS takes a slower and steady approach. Think of HIIT as the hare and LISS as the tortoise; LISS allows you to burn calories and improve cardiovascular health at a manageable pace.

Achieving Fitness Goals:

Whether you prefer training at home with a rowing machine or exploring the outdoors on a scenic hike, LISS training can be incorporated into various exercises. The American Heart Association recommends 30 to 60 minutes of aerobic exercise, three to four times a week, to enhance cardiovascular fitness and reduce the risk of obesity and its associated health effects. LISS training can contribute to meeting this goal while providing a sustainable and enjoyable exercise routine.

Calculating the Correct Heart Rate:

To determine the appropriate heart rate for LISS training, a constant rhythm at 50%-65% of your maximum heart rate (MHR) is recommended. Calculating your MHR is simple; subtract your age from 220. Then, multiplying your MHR by 0.5 and 0.65 will give you the target heart rate zone for effective LISS training.

The Benefits of LISS Training:

1. Weight Loss and Muscle Gain: LISS training, performed at a sustained pace, promotes extended fat burning and utilizes body fat for energy instead of muscle glycogen stores.

2. Improved Fat Distribution: A study published in the Journal of Obesity suggests that LISS training is more effective than HIIT workouts in improving fat distribution, especially in reducing dangerous visceral fat.

3. Beginner-Friendly: LISS training provides a comfortable starting point for beginners and seniors to establish and maintain fitness levels, with many exercises being gentler on the knees.

4. Mood Enhancement: Sustained exercise during LISS training stimulates the release of mood-regulating neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin, leading to improved mental health.

5. Reduced Risk of Injury: With its low impact on joints and muscles, LISS training allows for frequent exercise while minimizing the risk of overexertion and injury.

Incorporating LISS Training:

LISS training offers a wide range of options, from running and fast walking to swimming and cycling. However, it is crucial to avoid exceeding 65% of your maximum heart rate to maintain the low-intensity aspect of the workout.

Conclusion:

Ditch the fear of cardio and embrace LISS training as a smart alternative to achieve your fitness goals this summer. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned athlete, the benefits of LISS training are backed by science, making it an excellent addition to your exercise routine. So start implementing LISS training and take a steady, enjoyable path towards improved health and muscle gain.

