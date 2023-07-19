Home » Indert leaves in the north historic progress in land regularization to the incoming government
Eng. Humberto Pereira, departmental director of Indert, highlighted the main actions promoted by the rural entity in the north of the country, where historical numbers are being left in terms of land regularization solutions for the incoming Peña government.

In addition, he highlighted that more than 500 property titles were delivered in the last two years and more than 2,600 homes awarded through institutional work with the MUVH. There are several rural communities in San Pedro that have benefited from the current administration.

On the other hand, he referred to the emblematic case of the Barbero neighborhood, which is advancing conveniently, where data collection work on occupied properties continues. These tasks are carried out to expedite the process of transferring land to settlers.


