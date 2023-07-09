The Benefits of Regular Walking: How a Startup is Paying Users to Walk

Macadam: The App That Pays Users to Walk

For years, scientists have been emphasizing the numerous benefits of regular walking compared to a sedentary lifestyle. In light of this, startup Macadam decided to consult over a million users of their app to gauge the impact of walking on their overall well-being.

The results were overwhelming, with 87% of users reporting improvements in their physical or mental health after incorporating regular walking into their routines. Additionally, 12% also recognized the cost-saving aspect of this activity.

“Every day, we come across scientific studies that highlight the benefits of walking. However, our modern lifestyles and desk jobs often make it challenging to achieve,” says Benjamin Daudignac, co-founder of Macadam. “This is why we developed an app that not only encourages users to move but also rewards them for it.”

Launched in October 2022, the Macadam app utilizes the pedometer feature on users’ phones to track their steps. By earning digital money through walking, users can later convert it into euros. The app also offers challenges and enables friendly competitions, further motivating users to maintain an active lifestyle.

“We have created a whole universe around Macadam, similar to a mobile game, with many popular references and unconventional graphics. Our users appreciate being able to compare themselves with friends and outdo themselves,” explains Daudignac.

The Spanish application has experienced remarkable growth in the countries where it operates and has already amassed millions of users in Spain, France, and Italy. The app’s success has inspired Macadam to expand its services to the rest of Europe and the United States in the coming months.

Macadam’s ultimate goal is to reward any form of physical activity, not just walking. They aspire to develop social features that encourage users to participate in various activities, such as attending exhibitions or wine tastings.

The study conducted by Macadam also provided interesting insights into users’ walking habits. 60% of users reported walking daily, while 13% engaged in this activity five to six times a week. In terms of distance, 38% of users walked between 3 and 5 kilometers, while 31% covered 6 to 10 kilometers. Moreover, 41% of users chose parks as their preferred walking spots, followed by those who walked home from work (31%) and those who explored city centers (28%).

“Many users have decided to forego public transportation and opt for walking, both for their health and to save on travel expenses. Our app not only facilitates these choices but also enables users to earn a few extra euros,” highlights Daudignac.

When it comes to choosing walking over other forms of transportation, users cited comfort (51%) and health benefits (38%) as the primary motivators. As for route selection, users prioritized comfort (46%), followed by time (22%), distance (22%), and safety (10%).

Macadam, founded in 2022 by Benjamin Daudignac, Louis Roblin, and Baptiste Villain, aims to revolutionize people’s attitudes towards physical activity. Through their innovative app, they hope to combat the sedentary lifestyle that plagues modern society and promote a healthier, more active future for all.

To join the Macadam community and start earning for your steps, download the app on Android or iPhone today.

About Macadam:

Macadam is a startup founded in 2022 by Benjamin Daudignac, Louis Roblin, and Baptiste Villain. With previous experience in startups like the fintech Bling, the founders recognized the need to combat sedentary lifestyles and developed the first app that pays users to walk. Currently, Macadam has gained immense popularity in France and aims to expand internationally in the first quarter of 2023, including European countries and the United States.

