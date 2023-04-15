THE BEST EXPORT SINCE LEGO! / Standing ovations for the LADYDOC from Denmark / …

LADYDOC
Esbjerg (ots)
125 participants from 13 countries
6 languages
2 stages
The event of the year 2023. Fully booked.
In front of an international audience, the participants had to win over the jury.
In the scouting selection Dirk Hildebrand from the radio experts, media expert Jörg Rositzke, ghostwriter Mirjam Saeger, scouting expert Stephanie Pierre, speaker Marcel Heß.
After exactly 240 seconds, the jurors agreed:
The price goes to DENMARK!
The words of the jury when selecting the finalists:
“Red&White is Danish dynamite!”
A little woman.
A small kingdom.
a big heart
has a face
Ghada risks El Saidi
The woman stands up and gives her voice to the taboos.
The lichen sclerosus.
the pain
of loneliness
Of women, men and children.
Thank you Denmark!
