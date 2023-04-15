Home » THE BEST EXPORT SINCE LEGO! / Standing ovations for the LADYDOC from Denmark / …
Health

THE BEST EXPORT SINCE LEGO! / Standing ovations for the LADYDOC from Denmark / …

by admin
THE BEST EXPORT SINCE LEGO! / Standing ovations for the LADYDOC from Denmark / …

LADYDOC

Esbjerg (ots)

125 participants from 13 countries

6 languages

2 stages

The event of the year 2023. Fully booked.

In front of an international audience, the participants had to win over the jury.

In the scouting selection Dirk Hildebrand from the radio experts, media expert Jörg Rositzke, ghostwriter Mirjam Saeger, scouting expert Stephanie Pierre, speaker Marcel Heß.

After exactly 240 seconds, the jurors agreed:

The price goes to DENMARK!

The words of the jury when selecting the finalists:

“Red&White is Danish dynamite!”

A little woman.

A small kingdom.

a big heart

has a face

Ghada risks El Saidi

The woman stands up and gives her voice to the taboos.

The lichen sclerosus.

the pain

of loneliness

Of women, men and children.

Thank you Denmark!

Press contact:

Dr. med. Ghada risks El Saidi
Helgolandsgade 17A
6700 Esbjerg
0045-60769487

Original content by: LADYDOC, transmitted by news aktuell

