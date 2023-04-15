Home » THE BEST EXPORT SINCE LEGO!
Health

THE BEST EXPORT SINCE LEGO!

by admin
THE BEST EXPORT SINCE LEGO!

Standing ovations for the LADYDOC from Denmark
Sensation at the 14th International Speaker Slam

125 participants from 13 countries

6 languages

2 stages

The event of the year 2023. Fully booked.

In front of an international audience, the participants had to win over the jury.

In the scouting selection Dirk Hildebrand from the radio experts, media expert Jörg Rositzke, ghostwriter Mirjam Saeger, scouting expert Stephanie Pierre, speaker Marcel Heß.

After exactly 240 seconds, the jurors agreed:

The price goes to DENMARK!

The words of the jury when selecting the finalists:

„Red&White is Danish dynamite!“

A little woman.

A small kingdom.

a big heart

has a face

Ghada risks El Saidi

The woman stands up and gives her voice to the taboos.

The lichen sclerosus.

the pain

of loneliness

Of women, men and children.

Thanks Denmark!

preventive medicine

communication therapy

Contact
Lady Doc GHADA
Ghada El Saeidi
Helgolandsgade 17A
6700 Esbjerg
004560769487
ecae1ee7a893760465e73b87aadce0a244555e67

See also  two doctors acquitted. "It was just bad luck"

You may also like

Law for Secure Digital Communications and Applications in...

Sudan: fighting and explosions in Khartoum, at least...

A sedentary lifestyle “widens” the hearts of adolescents

The T-cell vaccine for COVID-19 has greater coverage...

Sore throat: they are 7 natural and effective...

Arturo Covid variant, new symptoms of the virus:...

the indoor project of the DOT Foundation and...

«Tommaso Zorzi? In a way I still love...

Calenda-Renzi, insults on the rubble of Az-Iv: “He...

Long Covid, research shows the effects on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy