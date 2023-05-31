The best muffins for all chocolate fans

Whether it’s juicy brownies, chocolate cake or crunchy chocolate biscuits – there’s just no such thing as too much chocolate, is there? As a real sweet tooth, we love chocolatey desserts and chocolate makes us happy. Do you feel the same way? Then you’ve come to the right place! We’ve finally found it – the best recipe for juicy chocolate muffins from the air fryer! And of course we want to share it with our readers. Wonderfully fluffy, tender and full of flavor – a real dream. But enough talking – read on and try the best chocolate chip muffins today!

Recipe for chocolate muffins from the air fryer

A piece of chocolate cake always works, right? Whether for breakfast, as a small snack to go or for dessert in the evening – we could really eat muffins at any time of the day and the little cakes taste delicious! And if you’re a real chocolate lover like us, then you’ll love our Air Fryer Chocolate Muffins recipe, we promise! It takes less than 14 minutes to prepare and it’s all stirred in one bowl – sounds great, doesn’t it?

Ingredients

240 grams of wheat flour

240 ml milk

75 grams of cocoa powder

70 Gramm Butter

150 grams of granulated sugar

2 Owner

30 grams of olive oil

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

150 grams of dark chocolate

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

1 TL Backpulver

A pinch of salt

preparation

Preheat air fryer to 200 degrees and spray 12 silicone molds with non-stick cooking spray.

Mix milk and vinegar in a small bowl and let sit for 5-7 minutes. Alternatively, you can use 8 ounces of buttermilk and omit the vinegar.

Whisk together the wheat flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl and make a well in the center.

Melt butter in the microwave.

Place melted butter, olive oil, eggs, buttermilk, eggs and vanilla extract in the well and mix gently with a whisk to form a smooth batter.

Chop the bittersweet chocolate and add to the bowl.

Bake at 200 degrees for 3 minutes, reduce the temperature to 180 degrees and bake for another 10 minutes.

Alternatively, you can bake the chocolate muffins in the oven at 180 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

Refine the chocolate muffins

The great thing about our chocolate muffin recipe is that you can customize it to your heart’s content and taste. So don’t be afraid to experiment with the ingredients and create your own culinary masterpiece.