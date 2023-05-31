The best muffins for all chocolate fans

Whether it’s juicy brownies, chocolate cake or crunchy chocolate biscuits – there’s just no such thing as too much chocolate, is there? As a real sweet tooth, we love chocolatey desserts and chocolate makes us happy. Do you feel the same way? Then you’ve come to the right place! We’ve finally found it – the best recipe for juicy chocolate muffins from the air fryer! And of course we want to share it with our readers. Wonderfully fluffy, tender and full of flavor – a real dream. But enough talking – read on and try the best chocolate chip muffins today!
Recipe for chocolate muffins from the air fryer
A piece of chocolate cake always works, right? Whether for breakfast, as a small snack to go or for dessert in the evening – we could really eat muffins at any time of the day and the little cakes taste delicious! And if you’re a real chocolate lover like us, then you’ll love our Air Fryer Chocolate Muffins recipe, we promise! It takes less than 14 minutes to prepare and it’s all stirred in one bowl – sounds great, doesn’t it?
Ingredients
- 240 grams of wheat flour
- 240 ml milk
- 75 grams of cocoa powder
- 70 Gramm Butter
- 150 grams of granulated sugar
- 2 Owner
- 30 grams of olive oil
- 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 150 grams of dark chocolate
- 1 TL Vanilleextrakt
- 1 TL Backpulver
- A pinch of salt
preparation
- Preheat air fryer to 200 degrees and spray 12 silicone molds with non-stick cooking spray.
- Mix milk and vinegar in a small bowl and let sit for 5-7 minutes. Alternatively, you can use 8 ounces of buttermilk and omit the vinegar.
- Whisk together the wheat flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl and make a well in the center.
- Melt butter in the microwave.
- Place melted butter, olive oil, eggs, buttermilk, eggs and vanilla extract in the well and mix gently with a whisk to form a smooth batter.
- Chop the bittersweet chocolate and add to the bowl.
- Bake at 200 degrees for 3 minutes, reduce the temperature to 180 degrees and bake for another 10 minutes.
- Alternatively, you can bake the chocolate muffins in the oven at 180 degrees for 20-25 minutes.
Refine the chocolate muffins
The great thing about our chocolate muffin recipe is that you can customize it to your heart’s content and taste. So don’t be afraid to experiment with the ingredients and create your own culinary masterpiece.
- For a slightly fruity note, you can bake the chocolate muffins with strawberries or other berries of your choice.
- Chopped walnuts also add a crunchy touch.
- Or why not replace half the milk with freshly brewed coffee? After all, coffee and chocolate always make a great duo.
- Instead of dark chocolate you could also use milk chocolate or white chocolate. Or a mixture of all three would taste quite good.