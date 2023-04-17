Report, live Calciopoli episode: all the previews

Almost seventeen years later Calciopoli is still an open wound for the millions of Juventus fans around the world. After the Scudetto, the second in a row, conquered by the stratospheric team at the time coached by Fabio Capello, with seven players – Buffon, Zambrotta, Cannavaro, Camoranesi, Del Piero, Thuram and Trezeguet – who took part in the World Cup final won from Italy against France (plus Emerson, Nedved and Ibrahimovic…), sports justice revoked the two national titles, sending – amidst a thousand contradictions – the black and white club to Serie Bwith 30 penalty points later reduced first to 17 and then to 9. The second, that of 2005-06, was even awarded to Inter, who finished third in the league: the nerazzurri will – three years later – be nailed to the crime of sporting offence, but the so-called ‘Palazzi sentence’ had no repercussions due to the statute of limitations. Luciano Moggithen general manager of the Turin company, who resigned together with Giraudo and Bettega on the eve of the trials, recently delivered – first to Andrea Agnelli, then to Gravina and Rai – a key containing the many telephone interceptions – around 1,700 – mysteriously ‘cut’many of which will be revealed tonight by the national public service during the ‘Report’ broadcast on Rai3.

