the bet with fitness and the management of the company

As the apprehension continues for the Silvio Berlusconi’s non-optimal state of healththe lights of the spotlights turn on again Veronica Lario, former wife of the Knight. Born Miriam Bartolini, who found her stage name in Veronica Lario, the woman has in fact reinvented herself by launching herself into the world of fitness and gyms.





The new life of Veronica Lario

All traces of the ex del Cavaliere seemed to have been lost, but Veronica Lario over the years has always worked under cover to pursue a business idea that definitively resulted in 2023. Berlusconi’s ex-wife, in fact, decided to jump into the world of fitnesstaking over a company specializing in the management of gyms.

For Lario, in fact, the year that had just begun was the one in which the turning point came, with the decision to take over the shareholder’s shares of Ippocampo srl, the company connected to its entrepreneurial group through the subsidiary Equitago srl.





After taking over 61% of the shares, in fact, the recently 66-year-old decided to also buy the shares of the two other reference shareholders, Alessandro Antonioli (22%) and Roberto Ronchi.

The business in fitness and doubts about success

According to what transpires it would be one total economic operation of 307,000 eurosa negligible figure for Lario-Bartolini who, however, could know of a bet.

In fact, the partners from whom he stripped the shares had already intended to leave the company for various reasons, but also and above all for the still uncertain situation of the company coffers. As reported by the president of the company Paolo Costanzo, in fact, Ippocampo srl has not yet reached economic equilibrium and the debt situation would still require investment financial resources to remedy the situation.





Veronica Lario sole administrator

In short, a new life has begun for Veronica Lario in the entrepreneurial sphere which for many smacks of gambling. A choice, that of the Cavaliere’s ex-wife, which also led to the opening of a gym in Milano2, right in a building owned by the former Mrs. Berlusconi.

And in the meantime, since last February 7, Lario has also become sole director of the companyeffectively liquidating the board of directors chaired by Paolo Costanzo and resolving that from now on the company will have Miriam Bartolini, or herself, as Chief Executive.



