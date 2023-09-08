The Biology, Consequences, and Therapeutic Options of Menopause: Insights from Co-Author Tommaso Simoncini

“New Study Explores Biology, Consequences, and Therapeutic Options of Menopause”

Pisa, 8 September 2023 – Professors from renowned universities in Australia and the United States have collaborated with Professor Tommaso Simoncini, director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Unit 1 of the Aoup in Pisa, to publish an article on menopause in the prestigious journal, CellMenopause.

Titled “Menopause – Biology, Consequences, Supportive Care, and Therapeutic Options,” the article highlights the importance of understanding the biology and consequences of menopause for female health. The study sheds new light on the topic and discusses the potential for appropriate treatment to reduce the incidence of various pathologies, including cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Menopause is a natural part of reproductive aging in women, marking the cessation of ovarian function and the loss of reproductive hormones. Although it primarily occurs around age 49 globally, there are ethnic and geographic variations. The hormonal changes associated with menopause can lead to symptoms and long-term effects on the cardiometabolic and musculoskeletal systems.

The most effective evidence-based treatment for bothersome menopause symptoms is hormone replacement therapy (MHT), which can reduce bone loss and potentially offer cardiometabolic benefits. However, the article also emphasizes that there are non-hormonal therapies available that have been scientifically proven to relieve symptoms.

The study emphasizes the importance of personalized treatment decisions made collaboratively between healthcare professionals and patients. It also highlights the need for studies that include women in the perimenopause stage, as most MHT regimens are not approved by regulatory bodies for this specific group.

The article invites further research to improve menopause care, guide gender policies, and enhance clinical practice. It offers valuable insights into the complex physiology of menopause and provides a comprehensive understanding of the available treatment options and their effectiveness and safety.

For those interested in delving into the details, the full scientific work can be downloaded for free until October 26, 2023, using the following link: [insert link].

This groundbreaking study contributes significantly to the body of knowledge surrounding menopause, paving the way for improved care for millions of women worldwide.

