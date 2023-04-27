the bombing with 30 blocks of C4 explosive

A drone loaded with 17 kilograms of explosives sent by the Ukrainian secret services to the gates of Moscow would have been intended for Vladimir Putin himself, but which…

It would have been intended to Vladimir Putin in person a drone loaded with 17 kilograms of explosives sent by the Ukrainian secret services to the gates of Mosca, but which crashed 20 kilometers before reaching the target. The thesis, circulated in the Ukrainian media and relaunched by the German Bild, has as its source a journalist, Yury Romanenko, who claims to have close ties to the Ukrainian 007s. The attempt to assassinate Putin dates back to last Sunday. The same day in which the remains of a drone broken in two were found in a forest 35 kilometers east of the Russian capital, near the town of Noginsk. Moscow authorities said there were about 18 kilograms of explosives on board. A charge therefore similar to the one mentioned by Romanenko. And the discovery took place not far from the industrial park of Rudnevo, a special economic zone where, the journalist continues, the Russian leader was due to visit that very day.

The bombing

The target of the unmanned aircraft, a Ukrainian-made UJ-22 that would have flown hundreds of kilometers over Russian territory evading air defenses, would therefore have been the Tsar. Russian authorities have not commented on the provenance of the drone found on Sunday, merely saying that an investigation is underway. No official statement has so far come even from the Kiev government, which moreover has never claimed paternity of the numerous drones crashed or shot down in recent months on Russian territory, while the US is notoriously opposed to attacks of this type, fearing a dangerous escalation of the conflict. Meanwhile, Moscow today responded to the freezing of its capital in the West by reserving the right to take over the management of foreign companies operating in Russia from the state. The first to be affected by the provision, on the basis of a decree signed by Putin, were the German Uniper and the Finnish Fortum, which manage various plants for the production of electricity. But the list could “get longer,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned. The diplomatic war between Moscow and Western countries then worsens. Russia has announced that it has expelled ten Norwegian diplomats in response to a similar initiative taken by Oslo against 15 officials of the Moscow embassy.

And this after Berlin announced in recent days the reduction of 34 units of Russian diplomatic personnel, with a similar reaction from Russia. But the most disturbing episode took place in Nicosia, where the Russian Science and Culture Center (Moscow’s cultural institute) burned down. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the flames were caused by the throwing of Molotov cocktails at the building in what she called “a terrorist act”. On the field there is a very timid sign of thaw, with a new exchange of prisoners – 44 on each side – between Russia and Ukraine. While everyone continues to wait for the start of the Kiev counter-offensive, which according to Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military company, will start after May 2, when the end of a wave of bad weather is expected. A new telephone conversation in which two alleged Russian oligarchs heavily criticize the country’s leadership and the intervention in Ukraine was instead broadcast by Current Time, the Radio Liberty television station. The two interlocutors, who both denied, are identified as Nikolai Matushevsky and Roman Trotsenko. “The Russia we love so sincerely has fallen into the clutches of some assholes,” one voice is heard saying, while the other nods its approval. And then he adds: “All this cannot end well, it will end in hell with people killing themselves on the streets of Moscow”.

