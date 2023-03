Expensive, heavy and with little autonomy. Few would have bet on its evolution, yet it is an object that we can no longer do without. So indispensable as to hypothesize its entry into anatomy manuals as an extension of the human body, the mobile phone made its debut in our lives exactly 40 years ago. It was March 6, 1983 and more than a cell phone, the US market welcomed what many called “The Brick” or “intercom”.