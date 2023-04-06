The research focuses on the study of ‘gene fusions’, identifying those that may be responsible for leukemia and other haematological tumor diseases and then using this information for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes

It is called ‘Fusion-Target’ and is a project, financed with funds from the Pnrr by the Ministry of Health, born with the aim of identifying alterations at the genetic level – in particular, gene fusions sequenced from RNA and DNA – identifying those which may be responsible for the formation of leukemia and other haematological tumor pathologies, in order to then be able to use this information for diagnostic, prognostic and therapeutic purposes, also for the creation of drugs and vaccines. A research that also involves the “Giovanni Paolo II” Cancer Institute, a scientific hospitalization and treatment institute, among the partners of the IRCCS “Dino Amadori” Cancer Institute coordinator center of Romagna.

“News like this – says the General Manager Alessandro Delle Donne – fills us with pride for many, noble, reasons. Firstly, because our Institute is at the center of a network of strong, prolific and qualified collaborations with other Research Institutes. Secondly, because this project was financed with PNNR funds, like many other small and large projects, which will allow us, in the coming years, to drain resources for research. Last but certainly not least, because the fruits of this study will not remain locked up in the laboratories but will immediately transform into important possibilities of treatment for our patients”.

The project will study fusion genes in acute lymphoblastic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma using an innovative analysis method. The starting point of the study is the evidence that among the mechanisms responsible for the induction of leukemia and other haematological diseases there are gene fusions, DNA alterations that cause the joining of genes usually distant from each other in the chain. In some cases these fusions can be constitutive and not create alterations, in others they give rise to pathologies.

The IRCCS “John Paul II” researchers, coordinated by Dr. Giacomo Volpe, will deal in particular with the area relating to the analysis of the effect that mergers can have on the disease.







