Since the end of February, a streptococcus epidemic among children has broken out in the city and beyond. With the pandemic we have become accustomed, sometimes exaggerating, to do-it-yourself tests for viruses and bacteria. Ats Insubria itself has suggested that pediatricians do swabs in their surgeries for free as a form of monitoring. However, many mothers, alarmed, ran to the pharmacy to buy the same do-it-yourself test, to shorten the time. Not only that, many family doctors suggest to the relatives of sick children to use these tools in case of symptoms, so as to justify the use of antibiotics. The result is that being able to buy these tampons has been an almost impossible mission for weeks.