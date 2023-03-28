Home Health The cases of streptococcus are still increasing and there are no more tampons
Health

The cases of streptococcus are still increasing and there are no more tampons

by admin
The cases of streptococcus are still increasing and there are no more tampons

There are no strep tampons, pharmacies have few pieces left over and suppliers are struggling to find new boxes.

Since the end of February, a streptococcus epidemic among children has broken out in the city and beyond. With the pandemic we have become accustomed, sometimes exaggerating, to do-it-yourself tests for viruses and bacteria. Ats Insubria itself has suggested that pediatricians do swabs in their surgeries for free as a form of monitoring. However, many mothers, alarmed, ran to the pharmacy to buy the same do-it-yourself test, to shorten the time. Not only that, many family doctors suggest to the relatives of sick children to use these tools in case of symptoms, so as to justify the use of antibiotics. The result is that being able to buy these tampons has been an almost impossible mission for weeks.

See also  Medical guard, reorganization of the offer due to the shortage of doctors

You may also like

Avian flu alarm bell for new pandemics –...

International Patient Safety Day

he is dying

EFSA, concern over 10 carcinogenic nitrosamines in food

Generation Z, food, gaming and social addictions for...

Ice cream and biscuits instead of medicines, the...

the “emotional disorders”, the 7 hidden weapons, and...

Gimbe, NHS in red code between waiting lists...

now there is a new Variation that worries...

Why you will soon be taking your dog...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy