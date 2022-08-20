In life we ​​often find ourselves with a rapid weight gain of which we cannot explain the cause. Find the causes and how to remedy in a short time, to get back in shape.

We are constantly on a diet. The stereotypes proposed by today’s society, lead us more and more to have a dry body and to eat healthy. How many times have we found ourselves during a slimming path, followed to the letter, to check the scales, instead of noticing a decrease, we are faced with a rapid weight gain?

This can lead us to despair and the belief that it will be impossible for us to really lose weight. According to some scientific research, the cause it would exist and it is not always easy to identify it. Below, here are the reasons why we detect a rapid weight gain, the causes and how to remedy it in a short time.

Rapid weight gain: the causes and how to fix them in a short time

A disproportionate accumulation of weight can harm our health. Fat surrounds the organs and this can give rise to the onset of many diseases, even serious ones. Among some pathologies, related to rapid weight gain, we find diabetes or arterial hypertension, cholesterol and much more. Each of them is diagnosed by a specialist who will promptly tell us the diet to follow in addition to the pharmaceutical therapy to be taken.

Not always, however, theincrease quick weight it is due to our desire to take unhealthy foods. According to some research, there are several causes. Some of these are to be found in the constant intake of medicationssuch as those for diabetes or birth control pills that counteract weight loss.

During a woman’s life, she is subject to many hormonal changes from puberty, pregnancy to menopause. There are also several diseases that run counter to weight loss such as polycystic ovary syndrome, or thyroid disorder. Even the slow basal metabolism it can greatly affect weight loss, even though we may be in constant physical activity and follow a healthy and correct diet.

In conclusion, to ascertain any health problems, the important thing is to carefully follow the idoctor’s instructionso specialist and research the causes by performing in-depth and targeted analyzes. It is not advisable to give in to reduced diets that can compromise the functionality of the body, just to lose a couple of kilos. Health comes first, this is a foundation that must be remembered. You should never endanger your well-being by doing your own thing.