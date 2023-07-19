Home » the Colombian landed in Milan
by admin
The editorial staff Tuesday 18 July 2023, 10.10 pm

MILANOJohn Square is ready to start a new chapter in his career. The former soccer player Juventusfree agent, will soon be a Inter player.

The Colombian in the evening arrived atLinate airport. Tomorrow he will submit to medical visits ritually to the Humanitas clinic and then sign the contract which will tie him to the nerazzurri for one year with an engagement of 2.5 million.

