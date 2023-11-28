Home » The Comprehensive Impact of Atopic Dermatitis on Overall Health: A Multidisciplinary Educational Event
Health

by admin
The event will have a focus on various branches of health, since the condition does not only cover dermatological problems.

By: Mariana Mestizo Hernandez

November 28, 2023

In collaboration between the Medicine and Public Health Magazine and the Alliance to Support Patients with Atopic Dermatitis (AAPDA), the educational event titled “Atopic Dermatitis and its Effects beyond the Skin” is set to take place on Wednesday, November 29. The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am and will last until 12:00 pm.

Dr. Eneida de la Torre, a prominent dermatologist, will kick off the event with a speech on “Atopic Dermatitis and its effects beyond the skin”, from 10:05 am to 10:30 am.

Following Dr. de la Torre, Dr. Coralia Maldonado, a clinical psychologist, will discuss the “Emotional Impact of Atopic Dermatitis” from 10:30 am to 11:00 am.

Multidisciplinary approach

The event will also feature a talk on the importance of balanced nutrition for comprehensive health, with emphasis on skin health, from 11:00 am to 11:30 am. The segment will be led by Juliette Elmusa, a nutritionist from the College of Nutritionists and Dietitians of Puerto Rico.

Evelyn Esquilín, a health educator from the Office of the Patient Advocate, will then share valuable information about the rights and responsibilities of patients from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm.

Conclusive talks

The event will conclude with two short talks. At 12:00 pm, Jahdiel Rosado, a personal trainer, will discuss “Exercise and its health benefits.” Following this, at 12:05 pm, there will be thanks and a special mention to the sponsors by Brenda Gerena, Executive Director of AAPDA.

This event aims to provide a comprehensive educational space on atopic dermatitis and its impact on various aspects of health, bringing together experts in dermatology, psychology, nutrition, and public health. It promises to be a valuable opportunity for learning and discussion on this important health issue.

