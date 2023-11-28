‘Floating’ gymnast stuns everyone: “How is that even possible?”

American tumbling champion Miah Bruns (20) regularly shares photos and videos of her busy life as a gymnast on social media. The twenties not only regularly attends the gym to participate in competitions, she trains daily to continue to win medals. The gymnastics exercises she performs are very spectacular to watch and make many jaws drop.

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:18 PM

For example, Miah stunned everyone by sharing a video of a tumbling series from a training session at the World Champions Center in Texas in September. During her lightning-fast tumbles she barely touches the ground and according to many it is as if she is floating above the mat. “How is that even possible?”, is one of the comments in the comments on the images, which have already been viewed 16 million times. “I have watched that footage countless times to figure out how she has only just landed, but is already flying into the air without even putting her hands on the mat.”

