Home Health The crisis of the NHS, before being economic, is cultural
Health

The crisis of the NHS, before being economic, is cultural

by admin
The crisis of the NHS, before being economic, is cultural

by Luigi Macchitella

13 APR

Dear Director,
I have read with interest the interventions in your health forum and I would like to add these brief observations of mine. Reflecting on the NHS, on the risk that it implodes on itself due to inertia or political calculation is a difficult task because the topic is complex and the analysis of the disaster we are witnessing cannot be reduced with simplifications. The 833 was the daughter of a reforming season based on the idea that the direct participation of citizens was the salt of democracy.

But the translation of this ideal and certainly not ideological assumption was the partisan division of health care management. When the reform of the 833 came in 1994, the situation was truly unbearable and unsustainable. The problem was that while a real problem was being addressed, the issue of citizen participation was neglected and the tools for control were not identified, on the contrary these were completely excluded from the strategic choices that politics made.

I must say that if the national health service is still standing, despite struggling in such great difficulties, it is also due to the sacrifice of many general managers who have committed themselves to ensuring services to the community while budgets were constantly being cut and the staff eroded by lack of turnover and lack of contractual renewals.

But if the issue of service management was rightly and in my opinion correctly addressed, what remained outside the reform and which emptied the inspiration of the 833 was the abandonment of the culture of prevention which should have been the fulcrum of the activities of the local health authorities while the The axis shifted towards care and in particular towards hospitals with the abandonment of local services and the impoverishment of all those professional figures who would have enriched the ability to intervene in the area such as social workers, psychologists, sociologists, ecological operators, etc. with a progressive medicalization of interventions.

See also  "Let me work in smartworking so as not to feel disabled"

The culture of care and of the hospital as the main place of health protection have had a negative influence on the NHS. The epidemiological evaluation of the territory, the evaluation of the real health needs of citizens and the definition of the resources to be used to satisfy those needs have been forgotten and underestimated.

Over the years of working in the health sector, I have never seen a mayor at the head of a citizens’ demonstration demanding more prevention, while in many demonstrations citizens asked not to close dilapidated hospitals unaware that the presence of that structure could represent more of a risk which is not a guarantee of protection.

But certainly it is not those citizens who can be blamed, the responsibility is political for not having strengthened a presence in the territory of professionals capable of guaranteeing the taking charge of needs that were often social or socio-medical and not only and solely medical. The 833 did not intend to carry out the medicalization of the service, it intended to start a person’s health management process not based on waiting, but on taking charge of each person’s social and health problems.

I think that the crisis of the NHS is cultural before being economic and, either we deal with this aspect or, there will be no future for a service incapable of renewing itself in its motivations and objectives

Louis Macchitella

Health director UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital

April 13, 2023
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Letters to the editor

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

See also  Covid UK, 78,610 new cases in 24 hours: highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl
P.I. 12298601001

Registered office:
Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Operational headquarters:
Via della Stelletta, 23
00186 – Roma

Site Manager

Luciano Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

President
Ernesto Rodriguez

    Joint Venture

  • SICS srl
  • Editions
    Health Communication     srl

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

Almost infinite ability to evolve

Insulin on the market for 100 years, now...

“So they saved the parents”

Berrettini retires from ATP Monte-Carlo due to muscle...

Civibank donates defibrillator to Udine Prefecture and Borgo...

Here’s how the climate is affecting (for the...

Vitamin B deficiency in overweight: symptoms and what...

Who was Anne Perry – The Post

The Tupperware crisis – Il Post

This is how jogging beginners start successfully –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy