Status: 04/13/2023 11:59 am A cyclist was seriously injured in an accident in front of the Elbe shopping center in Hamburg’s Osdorf district on Thursday morning. He was hit by a truck.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the cyclist wanted to drive straight ahead at a traffic light on the busy Osdorfer Landstrasse. According to the police, a truck driver was traveling in the same direction, but he wanted to turn right. The truck driver apparently overlooked the cyclist driving next to him and partially rolled him over.

Man was initially responsive

When the first emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident, the cyclist was still responsive and he was not trapped. According to the police, there is no danger to life, even if the cyclist was seriously injured in the upper body and arm.

Osdorfer Landstrasse closed

Police accident investigators were on site and also examined the truck. It is unclear whether the vehicle had a turning assistant. It is not yet clear why the truck driver missed the bike. The Osdorfer Landstraße was closed towards the city center, there were traffic jams.